Adam Driver comments on Lena Dunham's memoir Famesick

Adam Driver has recently addressed Lena Dunham’s memoir, Famesick, in which she writes about her complex relationship with her Girls co-star.

The 40-year-old actress accused the 42-year-old actor of being occasionally “verbally aggressive” and once “hurling a chair at the wall” next to her. When questioned about the memoir during a press briefing for his recent movie Paper Tiger at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, May 17, Driver avoided answering directly, saying, “I have no comment on any of that.” A video shared by Deadline shows the actor drawing laughter from the crowd when he added that he is “saving it all for his book.”

In her memoir, Dunham candidly discusses her experiences with chronic illness, the filming of Girls, coming of age, and dating. “The more I knew him, the less I understood,” she wrote regarding her romance with Adam Driver. Dunham also admitted that neither of them has contacted the other since their 2017 collaboration on the HBO show. She recalled being “heartbroken” the moment she read headlines that Driver was engaged.

The American writer further penned thoughts on watching Driver navigate his path through a “very particular ride,” focusing on his time on Girls while rising as a major movie star.

In a conversation with PEOPLE, Dunham candidly discussed her memoir and her relationship with Driver, disclosing, “He was on these two tracks, and he’s a very, very serious, work-focused, private person. So I have a lot of empathy for that.” She added, “And again, the goal was never to make Adam seem like he was in any way the outlier of the show, but just to talk about how complex and confusing those first experiences of trying to be a boss were.”

Touching on her “really rich creative dynamic” with Driver, Dunham looked back and stated that they were able to “understand one another completely” when they were onscreen. Adam Driver played the on-again, off-again boyfriend of Dunham’s character in Girls. However, the Tiny Furniture star explained that things were different in real life: “It was almost like we had two different relationships, one that kind of played out in our scenes together and one that played out in life.”

Dunham concluded that her biography was “an attempt to capture that relationship in an honest way and also really talk about how much being around this very talented, charismatic, complex, and powerful person affected me in ways that were really positive and in ways that were a bit harder.”

It is pertinent to note that the memoir Famesick is currently available at bookstores.