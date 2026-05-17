Adam Driver Deflects Questions About Lena Dunham's Allegations at Cannes

Adam Driver is keeping mum about the controversy surrounding his behavior on the set of Girls, the hit HBO series created by Lena Dunham.

At a press conference for his latest film, Paper Tiger, in Cannes, Driver was asked about Dunham’s allegations of violent outbursts and verbal aggression, but he cleverly sidestepped the question, saying, “I have no comment on any of that. I’m saving it all for my book”.

Dunham’s memoir, Famesick, reveals shocking details about their time working together, including an incident where Driver allegedly threw a chair at her and punched a hole in his trailer wall.

She describes him as “something feral” and “half-man, half-beast”, claiming he was verbally aggressive and physically imposing.

Despite these troubling accounts, Dunham also wrote about moments of genuine connection and vulnerability between them. She detailed how Driver came to her apartment during an anxiety crisis, showing protective care.

Yet the overall narrative painted a relationship marked by intensity, confusion, and ultimately, disconnection after the show ended.

Driver’s response at Cannes sparked laughter, leaving fans wondering what he’ll reveal in his upcoming book.