Adam Gilchrist responds to viral misquote about Pakistan

The former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist responded to his viral fake quote on social media attributed to him during the Test series between Pakistan and Australia.

The Aussie legend, who worked as a broadcaster for the recently concluded series, was accused of strongly criticizing the green shirts after their whitewash.

Under the captaincy of Shan Masood, the Pakistan team faced a 3-0 series defeat, they managed to put Australia in a challenging position in the Boxing Day Test. The tour also revealed promising performances from debutants Aamer Jamal and Agha Salman.

A fake quote by Adam Gilchrist stated: “Pakistan is the worst Asian team in Australian conditions. What have they won here in the last 35 years.”

The statement made the rounds on social media, forcing the former player to speak up against it and clarifying his stance.

“I never said this. Absolutely fake, made-up quotes. Pakistan were excellent at times this summer, against a World Champion Aust team and very nearly pinched a Test or two,” Gilchrist posted on his social accounts.

I never said this. Absolutely fake, made up quotes. Pakistan were excellent at times this summer, against a World Champion Aust team and very nearly pinched a Test or two. #fakenews #ignore pic.twitter.com/DsQ9KUINIr — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) January 11, 2024

Pakistan’s last Test victory in Australia traces back to 1995, but their recent tour highlighted one of their more commendable performances in the modern era.

Despite enduring substantial defeats, the Men in Green exhibited competitiveness at different stages.

This marks a significant improvement compared to their previous tour, where they suffered innings defeats in both matches.

As Australia prepares for a home series against the West Indies, Pakistan’s next challenge awaits them in a five-match T20I series against New Zealand.