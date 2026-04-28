Adam Grant and Brené Brown Bury the Hatchet with New Podcast 'The Curiosity Shop'

After a four-year silence, organizational psychologist Adam Grant and research professor Brené Brown have put their differences aside and launched a new podcast, “The Curiosity Shop”.

The duo, known for their influential work on leadership, vulnerability, and human connection, had a public disagreement in 2016 over the definition of authenticity, which led to a professional rift.

Their new podcast, available on the Vox Media Podcast Network, explores cultural trends, leadership, and intellectual curiosity through productive disagreement.

Grant and Brown’s conversations promise to be thought-provoking, tackling topics like shame, confidence, and authenticity in modern culture.

The podcast’s launch marks a significant moment in the world of intellectual media, as Grant and Brown bring their unique perspectives and expertise to the table.

Grant, a Wharton professor and bestselling author, and Brown, a University of Houston professor and renowned vulnerability expert, are well-known for their ability to translate complex psychological concepts into accessible conversations.

“The Curiosity Shop” is more than just a podcast – it’s a celebration of curiosity and intellectual humility.

Grant and Brown’s chemistry is undeniable, and their discussions are sure to inspire listeners to slow down and ask better questions.