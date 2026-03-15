Adam Sandler becomes highest-paid with Netflix partnership

With a salary of nearly $48 million, Adam Sandler is the highest-paid actor in Hollywood for 2025. The 59-year-old star saw significant earnings due to his long-standing partnership with Netflix, which ensures he is compensated regardless of his films’ theatrical performance. This year, Sandler starred in Happy Gilmore 2 and the Netflix film Jay Kelly; the latter earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor and several accolades from critics.

His earnings from these projects surpassed those of most of his peers. Tom Cruise secured the second spot, earning $46 million for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Meanwhile, streaming projects on Apple TV and Prime Video brought in $44 million for Mark Wahlberg. Other top earners included Scarlett Johansson ($43 million), Brad Pitt ($41 million), and Denzel Washington ($38 million). At just 22 years old, Millie Bobby Brown earned $26 million, primarily from Stranger Things and other streaming ventures, making her the youngest performer on the list.

The rankings demonstrate that major stars with devoted fan bases and solid streaming partnerships remain highly valued, even as the total earnings of top actors decreased slightly from the previous year. Adam’s top rank proves that consistent projects and a loyal following can be just as impactful as major box-office hits.