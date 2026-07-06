Adam Sandler had one simple piece of advice for newlyweds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after officiating their wedding.

The Happy Gilmore 2 star officiated the couple’s wedding at Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3, bringing his signature humor to the ceremony while also sharing heartfelt words about making a marriage last.

Speaking at an event in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid recalled Sandler’s advice, describing the actor as “phenomenal” and praising the way he conducted the ceremony with plenty of humor.

“Adam Sandler conducted the service there and he told me, ‘Keep kissing.’ In its simplest form. That’s a good thing,” Reid said, according to The Deseret News.

He added that small gestures of affection can make a big difference in a relationship.

“It’s hard to argue when you give your wife a kiss or your wife gives you a kiss. Make sure you do it every day, every minute that you have an opportunity to. Knock it out, and you won’t have any problems,” Reid said.

Reid’s wife, Tammy, who has been married to the NFL coach since 1981, chimed in during the event, saying, “He does that.”

Adam Sandler, who has been married to his wife Jackie since 2003, has always spoken warmly about both Swift and Kelce.