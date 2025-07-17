Adam Sandler shares his ‘true’ thoughts on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Legendary comedian and star of the upcoming Happy Gilmore 2, Adam Sandler, has nothing but love for the internet’s favourite couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

While promoting his upcoming film Happy Gilmore 2, Sandler opened up about his family’s connection to the pop superstar and the NFL player.

Currently busy with interviews for Happy Gilmore 2, Sandler took a moment to talk about Taylor Swift, saying his daughters, Sunny and Sadie, have met her several times over the years.

According to Sandler, Swift has always been incredibly kind and warm towards them. He also shared how much his daughters admire the global singer.

Adam Sandler explains why ‘Happy Gilmore’ was right for a sequel, beating out his other classics — like ‘Billy Madison,’ ‘Big Daddy’ and ‘The Wedding Singer’ — for a follow-up. pic.twitter.com/QbiLCTjs2l — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 16, 2025



Adam Sandler, who stars in Happy Gilmore 2 alongside Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Dennis Dugan, Ben Stiller, Benny Safdie and Bad Bunny, has cast his real-life daughter Sunny as Happy’s daughter in the movie.

His other daughter, Sadie, and wife Jackie Sandler are also expected to make a cameo.

The sequel takes place 30 years after the events of the original Happy Gilmore film. Adam Sandler’s character is now a retired golfer who returns to the sport to support his daughter’s ballet dreams.

The film is directed by Kyle Newacheck and co-written by Tim Herlihy and Adam Sandler himself.

Also Read: Why did Adam Sandler wear a hoodie to the Oscars?

Sandler also spoke warmly about Travis Kelce, who makes a surprise cameo in the film. He described the NFL star as down-to-earth, funny and easy to get along with.

Adam Sandler even compared Kelce to his childhood friends, saying he feels right at home around him.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship continues to attract public attention, and Sandler’s comments have only added to the buzz.

With both stars making small appearances in Happy Gilmore 2, their presence is sure to add more excitement to the film.

Adam Sandler’s genuine praise for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shows how much he respects them not just as celebrities, but as people.

As Happy Gilmore 2 gets closer to release, fans are looking forward to seeing Sandler, Swift, and Kelce all sharing the screen, if only briefly.