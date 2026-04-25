Adam Scott shared his experience on The Aviator alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest names. He also mentioned that he was quite scared in the beginning.

In an interview with The Guardian, Scott revealed he was initially “pretty freaked out” while working with Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, and Jude Law, under the direction of Martin Scorsese.

Scott said, “But once you’re there, you realize these are just regular people who happen to be actors, figuring out a scene”. He added, “Everyone was extremely kind and generous to me and made me feel comfortable straight away.”

Moreover, Scott also talked about Scorsese directing, saying, “He’s incredibly collaborative and encourages you to bring yourself to the proceedings and improvise.”

“I’m in one scene with Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, and Jude Law on this giant Cocoanut Grove nightclub set. You really get a sense of the respect people have for Scorsese, because, between takes, you could hear a pin drop. Everyone was focused on making the best possible movie,” the actor added.

It is pertinent to mention that Adam Scott plays Johnny Meyer, a publicist for Howard Hughes, in The Aviator.

The film received 11 nominations at the 77th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor, and won a leading five awards, including Best Supporting Actress by Cate Blanchett.