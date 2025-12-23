Adam the Woo: Pioneering YouTuber found dead in Florida home

One of the original content creators on YouTube, David Adam Williams, often known as Adam the Woo, passed away at the age of 51.

A YouTuber, Adam the Woo, was discovered dead in his Celebration, Florida, home on Monday, December 22, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office confirms to PEOPLE, but TMZ was in the first line to break the news.

“The residence was secured, and no contact was made with the adult male residing there,” the sheriff’s office spokesperson shared with PEOPLE in a statement. “Deputies then responded back to the location for an unattended death at 2:53 pm. A friend had borrowed a ladder and looked in the 3rd-story window to see a male on a bed that was not moving. Upon entering the residence with Fire Rescue, the male was reported deceased.”

However, it has been reportedly revealed that William’s father was informed of his passing, according to the OCSO.

Moreover, the OCSO stated that an autopsy would be performed by the medical examiner to ascertain the cause of death, which is still being investigated.

“This breaks my heart, and I want to say nothing right now.” In a Facebook post, Williams’ buddy and fellow YouTuber Justin Scarred said. “I don’t have the right photo or the right words. But with all the rumors, I feel I need to say what I can. The world has lost a giant, and I have lost a friend closer to me than blood.”

Scarred continued by saying, “Please pray for his parents, Jim and June, and his sister, Faith.”

“I can’t believe I’m typing this…. I’m absolutely devastated to hear of the sudden passing of my good friend Adam The Woo,” Chris Yon, Williams’ pal, posted pictures of himself visiting his friend on Instagram.

“I just visited him four days ago in Celebration, Florida. We rode around town in his golf cart checking out the decorations, talking about his recent international travel, his excitement for upcoming plans on his YouTube channel, and even a Rays game Adam and I were talking about going to next year. I truly don’t know what to say. I’m in complete shock. RIP David Adam Williams 💔.” Yon further said in the caption.

According to Fox 4, Williams first launched a YouTube account in 2009 before launching his most well-known channel, The Daily Woo, in 2012. He vlogged every day for five years on The Daily Woo, eventually covering all 50 states. As per the outlet, he also posted footage of himself going to amusement parks, haunted houses, tiny villages, and other places.

Notably, on Saturday, December 21, William’s last edition of The Daily Woo was released. It included a tour of Celebration’s Christmas decorations.