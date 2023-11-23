Zampa takes cheeky dig at Michael Clarke after Australia’s World Cup victory

Adam Zampa, the Aussie leg spinner, playfully jabbed at ex-Australian skipper Michael Clarke after his team’s triumph in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Clarke had expressed concerns about the team’s performance on the pitches in the subcontinent after the two losses against India and South Africa at the start of Australia’s World Cup campaign.

He warned that if the team did not improve, they would face the same criticism as the Wallabies rugby team.

“If we are not careful, the conversation we have been having about the Wallabies the last three weeks we will be having about the Australian cricket team in two weeks’ time,” Clarke said.

Zamps aiming a heat seeking missile at 11pm local time pic.twitter.com/tp48RzbYsw — Tooves (@OneTooves) November 21, 2023

However, the strong comeback of Australia in their World Cup campaign which led to securing their sixth World Cup title, showcased their resilience and ability to bounce back as a team.

Meanwhile, Adam Zampa, known for his jolly personality, took to social media to cheekily taunt Clarke after winning the World Cup title.

“If we are getting shown up like that against South Africa, the spin in the subcontinent teams, we will be laughable. If we are not careful, the conversation we have been having about the Wallabies the last 3 weeks, we will be having about the Australian cricket team in two weeks’ time. We should have turned up to India in our prime,” Zampa wrote.

Zampa’s witty social media post highlighted the team’s capability to overcome expectations and silence critics. His own outstanding performance was significant throughout the tournament, especially rebounding from a tough start against India and South Africa.

As a leg-spin maestro, Zampa emerged as the second-highest wicket-taker in the World Cup, securing a total of 23 wickets at an economy rate of 5.36 and an average of 22.39 in 11 matches and he played a pivotal role in Australia’s triumph.