ADB to provide $600mn for Ehsaas programme

ISLAMABAD: Asian Development Bank (ADB) has announced to provide $600mn to Pakistan for the Ehsaas programme, according to Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub.

According to details, Yong Ye, Country Director, Asian Development Bank (ADB) called on Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Economic Affairs, here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the federal minister appreciated the ADB Management and Board of Directors for their continued technical and financial support to the Government of Pakistan.

The minister also acknowledged the ADB’s timely support for procurement of COVID Vaccine. Both sides also discussed mobilizing additional financial resources for a mass vaccination drive in the country.

The Country Director further informed Omar Ayub that the ADB has recently negotiated a new program with Pakistan for providing US$ 600 million for Integrated Social Protection Development under the Ehsaas programme.

He further said that ADB was committed providing US$ 6.3 billion under Country Operation Business Plan (2021-2023) to Pakistan.

At present, 32 projects worth US$ 6.4 billion are under implementation in energy, road and transport, agriculture & irrigation, urban services, education, health and social protection, according to a statement released by the ministry.

