ADB delegation meets Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: The Asia Development Bank (ADB) on Monday appreciated the reforms introduced by the government and policy decisions taken in important sectors for achieving sustainable economic development.

The appreciation was expressed by a delegation of executive directors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) that called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The ADB delegation also exchanged views on climate financing and environment protection and extended the ADB’s all-out support and cooperation to Pakistan, the state news agency reported.

On the occasion, the finance minister appreciated the ADB’s role and support in promoting sustainable development in Pakistan.

He informed the delegation about the economic outlook of the country and the challenges being faced by the country, coupled with physical and financial losses due to devastating floods last year.

Dar apprised the delegation that the present government with its pragmatic policy decisions had not only arrested the decline but had also steered the economy toward stability and growth.

He also shared that the government had taken difficult decisions in key sectors, including the energy sector in order to reduce budgetary and current account deficits and increase revenue generation.

The finance minister also informed about the talks held with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission and reiterated the commitment of the government to complete the existing IMF programme and fulfil all the international obligations.

The minister expressed gratitude to the ADB delegation for their persistent support and continuous cooperation.

