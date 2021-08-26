ADB lauds Pakistan’s role in evacuation of officials from Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan received on Thursday a telephone call from President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masatsugu Asakawa.

During the telephonic exchange, the ADB president appreciated Pakistan’s role in facilitating evacuation of the bank’s personnel stranded at Kabul Airport.

Prime Minister Khan also acknowledged the cooperation of the ADB with Pakistan in mitigating the negative impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, including supporting procurement of COVID Vaccines.

On August 24, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva had expressed her recognition of Pakistan’s efforts “at the highest levels” to ensure a safe evacuation of its staff from Afghanistan post-Taliban takeover.

In a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Kristalina Georgieva said Pakistan’s efforts “were absolutely critical to the safe and swift evacuation of IMF staff and their families from Afghanistan”.

“My heartfelt thanks to Imran Khan for Pakistan’s exceptional assistance in very difficult circumstances!”