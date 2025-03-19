Add driving licenses to Google Wallet: Step by step guide

Google Wallet app is a cutting-edge digital wallet that enables users to safely store essential documents, including bank cards, tickets, passes, keys, identity cards, passports, and driving licenses.

Recently launched in Pakistan, this service provides users with the convenience of carrying their important credentials digitally, right on their smartphones.

Once you download the Google Wallet app, you can easily add your driving license details, ensuring quick and secure access wherever you are.

Google Wallet offers robust security measures to protect users’ ID passes, driving licenses, and state IDs through advanced encryption and personal authentication. If your phone is ever lost or stolen, your digital ID can be deleted remotely to prevent unauthorized access, according to Google.

Steps to Add Your Driving License to Google Wallet Driving licenses are vital documents for operating vehicles nationwide. Follow these steps to add yours to Google Wallet:

Open the Google Wallet app on your Android device. Navigate to the bottom and tap “Add to Google Wallet.” Select “ID” and then “Driver’s License.” Tap “Get Started” and agree to the terms. Scan both sides of your license. For verification, upload your photos, including front and side poses. Tap “Continue,” then “Done.” Await the notification confirming the completion of verification.

Currently, this feature is available in the United States but is expected to expand to other countries soon. Notably, Google Wallet has recently launched in Pakistan, adding further convenience to users in the region.

Digital integration through platforms like Google Wallet ensures a seamless experience in managing essential documents, combining technology with ease of use.

Earlier, Google Wallet officially launched in Pakistan, introducing a convenient solution for digital payments and the storage of digital items.

Android users can now add payment cards from major Pakistani banks and enjoy features such as tap-and-pay in stores, seamless online checkouts, and easy access to boarding passes for travel.

Farhan Qureshi, Google Pakistan’s Country Director, emphasized the wallet’s role in promoting secure, efficient transactions and advancing financial inclusion, reflecting Google’s commitment to Pakistan’s digital growth.