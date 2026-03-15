Addison Rae channels Britney Spears vibes at major festival

Addison Rae delivered a high-energy pop performance at Lollapalooza Argentina on March 14, drawing heavy inspiration from Britney Spears. Performing at the Hipódromo de San Isidro, she treated the crowd to a twelve-song setlist, including hits such as “Fame Is a Gun,” “High Fashion,” and “Diet Pepsi.”

One of the night’s most talked-about moments occurred when she mashed up her track “I Got It Bad” with Britney’s iconic “…Baby One More Time,” successfully reviving the pop atmosphere of the early 2000s. Against a backdrop of dazzling neon lights, Rae and her troupe of dancers performed synchronized choreography that kept the audience grooving throughout the set.

Fans hailed the performance as one of her best to date, noting that the addition of Brazilian funk elements made the concert feel particularly vibrant and energetic. While some critics felt the tribute leaned too heavily on Spears’ signature style rather than showcasing Rae’s own artistic identity, many others commended her for proving she is a legitimate pop performer beyond her social media origins.

Lollapalooza Argentina 2026, running from March 13 to 15, features a diverse lineup including Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, Deftones, Kygo, and Interpol. Fans can watch the full festival live on Flow, with Massacre, The Warning, and Yami Safdie set to conclude the event on March 15.