Addison Rae forgets to remove an AI line in a sweet Grammy note

The “Diet Pepsi” singer, Addison Rae, wrote to the Grammy Awards to express gratitude for her nomination, which included an unexpected reference to ChatGPT.

The prestigious music award presenters made Addison Rae’s letter public through their official social media account.

However, the Recording Academy’s Instagram post featured the “He’s All That” singer’s brief email discussing the accomplishment.

The email revealed that in the subject line, Addison Rae had penned “thank u grammys” and started the letter with “dear grammys people.”

The 25-year-old explained how she had been dreaming of the moment since she was seven or eight years old and how it feels amazing to be acknowledged by the academy, despite mistyping “nomination” as “nomonation.”

Addison concluded the note as the likely future winner of the Best New Artist category.

The final sentence of the letter said, “ChatGPT, can you fix the grammar, but the vibes, pls,” suggesting that she forgot to remove an AI prompt that was sent to ChatGPT.

Moreover, in reply to the amusing email, the Academy included a brief caption that read, “We love you, @addisonrae.”