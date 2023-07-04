Additional 2,000 surveillance cameras to be installed in Lahore

LAHORE: Major progress in Lahore’s safe city project as a Chinese company is set to activate an additional 2,000 cameras by August 14th, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, the Chinese company successfully imported camera installation equipment for ensuring resident safety.

The Inspector General of Punjab had given an ultimatum to the Chinese company to procure all the necessary equipment by Eid. The Chinese company has imported cameras, power batteries, LED displays and other technical items for camera installation.

According to the spokesperson, the Chinese company has been given a target to activate an additional 2,000 cameras by August 14th. All software, including facial recognition systems, will also be fully activated by the given deadline.

The spokesperson stated that as per the agreement, the Chinese company is responsible for making the project 100% operational.