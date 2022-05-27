Additional contingents of police summoned in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The federal administration has called an additional 17,000 police personnel from provinces to beef up the security of Islamabad, ARY News reported on Friday.

The decision was taken during the meeting chaired by Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir. The meeting has decided to formulate a plan to secure Islamabad in collaboration with law enforcement agencies.

During the meeting, it was decided to call an additional 17,000 policemen from provinces for the federal capital’s security.

The meeting has also decided to use water cannons, and armoured personnel carriers (APCs) to secure the Red Zone. All steps will be taken to maintain state writ, Islamabad police said.

Earlier in the day, the federal government decided to permanently ban violent rallies and protests in Islamabad. The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to review the law and order situation.

The meeting has decided to formulate a strategy to prevent violent rallies and protests strictly. During the meeting, the Interior Minister directed the Islamabad administration to take more effective measures to stop the long march. The meeting has also decided to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against miscreants.

It was decided that no one will be allowed to stage a protest in Islamabad without written permission from the administration. Speaking on the occasion, Rana Sanaullah said that miscreants would not be allowed to take the country hostage.

“Violent marches will not be allowed to enter the federal capital,” the minister said, adding that no one would be allowed to attack police and security personnel.

