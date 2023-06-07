Additional police to be deployed at Karachi Northern bypass

KARACHI: The District East police have requested the deployment of additional police personnel near Karachi Northern bypass to “secure the roads leading to cattle market”, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In view of the security situation, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East penned down a letter to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and requested deployment of Special Security Unit (SSU) personnel at ten places to secure the roads leading to the cattle market at Northern Bypass.

In the letter, the SSP pointed out that the roads leading to the cattle market fall within the jurisdiction of district East, requesting that additional security should be provided to ‘maintain law and order’.

The officer requested the deployment of ten police mobiles with SSU personnel, citing the security situation during ‘Mandi Season’.

Earlier, it was reported that roads leading to the Northern Bypass Cattle Market were infested with criminals and a large number of people, including cattle farm owners, have already been deprived of their belongings while travelling there.

Social media is abuzz with reports of incidents of street crimes in the vicinity. Victims are claiming that they were robbed of their belongings on way to the cattle market.