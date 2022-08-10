Actor Adeel Chaudhry speaks up about his wedding plans

Showbiz actor Adeel Chaudhry has spilt the beans on his wedding plans.

During a recent interview, the ‘Faryaad’ actor got candid about his relationship status and wedding plans. In response to speculations about his marriage, Chaudhry told the interviewer that he will tie the knot soon.

“As soon as you find me a nice girl,” the actor quipped. “One should marry early in life, and yes, I will marry soon, probably within a year or two, not more than that.”

Further, in the conversation, Chaudhry who hails from Canada, also mentioned that he mostly lives in Toronto, and comes to Pakistan only for work. “Whenever I’m stressed or want to move out of the monotonous routine, I like to travel,” Chaudhry stated.

Moreover, Chaudhry, 34, also revealed that he is not looking forward to doing films in future, however, is open to scripts for digital content and OTT platforms.

The actor has carved himself a niche not only with his praise-worthy performances in drama serials like ‘Faryaad’ and ‘Zinda Dargor’ but has also bagged himself a couple of movies in Indian cinema.

Furthermore, the actor-singer, Adeel Chaudhry has shared screen space with Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan multiple times.

