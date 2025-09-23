Adele turns down Super Bowl 2026 offer as 'assassination fears' loom!

Amid the buzz that Adele has been the frontrunner to headline Super Bowl halftime show 2026, she has reportedly turned down the high-profile gig, as ‘assassination fears’ loom for the British pop superstar, after the on-campus killing of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

For the unversed, it was recently reported by foreign media that Grammy-winning singer Adele, along with American popstars Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus, is in the running to headline the Super Bowl halftime show 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, next February.

However, per the latest development, the ‘Skyfall’ crooner has reportedly turned down the coveted gig once again – a decade after previously rejecting the offer for playing the 2016 slot.

“Adele has ruled out performing at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show,” an insider told a foreign publication, while a music industry executive reasoned, “She is petrified after what happened to [Charlie] Kirk. There is no way she will stand in front of 100 million people at the Super Bowl now.”

“Adele thinks she would have a bullseye on her back. She barely leaves home anymore except for work commitments. She has staff and close family around her, but otherwise, she avoids the outside world. Adele tells us she is frightened of becoming a target like Kirk,” one more tipster divulged.

For the unversed, right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead on September 10 during his appearance at a Utah university campus.

“Her behaviour is the same privately as what fans see in her candid moments online – flashes of humour and warmth mixed with sudden fear. She talks about her son constantly and says she has to stay alive for him. The paranoia about appearing in public is real,” a close source of Adele noted.