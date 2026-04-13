Adele breaks her hiatus to watch Justin headline in Coachella 2026

Adele made a rare public appearance at Coachella, turning up to watch Justin Bieber during his headline performance.

The 37-year-old singer was spotted arriving at the festival on April 11 with her son, marking one of her few outings since stepping back from the spotlight.

Adele has largely stayed out of public view since concluding her Las Vegas residency in 2024 after telling fans she planned to take a break following two years of sold-out shows. Her appearance quickly sparked reactions online, with fans sharing excitement over the unexpected sighting.

On commented on X, “Adele popping up at Justin Bieber’s Coachella set is one of those sightings you do not expect but instantly love”. Others used the moment to ask about new music, with one fan posting: “Queen, where is the album?”

Another suggested her presence reflected Bieber’s influence, noting that her appearance “speaks volumes” about his star power.