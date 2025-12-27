Adele celebrates Christmas with Rich Paul and his children in LA

English singer Adele and her sports agent fiancé, Rich Paul, were in holiday spirits this week with family, including Paul’s three children from a previous relationship and Adele’s son, Angelo, in a warm, festive gathering.

According to closed sources, the Christmas celebration, the couple’s blended family life, brought together the singer, her fiancé and the children for a festive occasion in Los Angeles.

Although Adele has scaled back her public appearances while taking a break from touring and focusing on family life, the singer’s presence at the holiday event highlighted the importance of loved ones and togetherness this season.

According to Daily Mail, Paul, 45-year-old founder of Klutch Sports Group and father of three, has been alongside Adele publicly since the pair confirmed their engagement in 2024, and their relationship has grown into a blended family dynamic over the past few years.

Adele, who shared her son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, has previously spoken openly about her hopes for expanding her family and cherishing moments with loved ones outside the spotlight.