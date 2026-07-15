Adele cheers up England's John Stones during Sardinia getaway

Adele has once again shown her love for sport, this time backing England’s football team by stepping out in defender John Stones’ iconic No. 5 jersey during a holiday in Sardinia.

The Grammy-winning star was spotted enjoying a sunny getaway on the Italian island alongside fashion designer Tom Ford. Dressed casually, Adele paired the England shirt with black trousers and completed the look with a luxurious Hermès Birkin bag as she returned from an outing.

Her choice of outfit came just ahead of England’s highly anticipated World Cup semifinal clash against reigning champions Argentina, where the Three Lions will battle for a place in the tournament final.

The outing comes amid reports that Adele is set to make her acting debut in Tom Ford’s upcoming film Cry to Heaven, an adaptation of Anne Rice’s 1982 novel of the same name. The period drama will reportedly feature an ensemble cast including Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany and Adolescence star Owen Cooper.

The novel is set in 18th-century Venice and follows the lives of two castrati—male opera singers who were castrated before puberty to preserve their high-pitched voices—as they rise to fame in the world of opera.

Adele’s appearance in Sardinia follows her recent visit to the British Grand Prix, where she made a rare public appearance at the McLaren Racing headquarters. During the event, she revealed that Formula One has become an unexpected passion she shares with her 13-year-old son, Angelo.

At the British Grand Prix, Adele also wore a fan T-shirt celebrating Formula One driver Lando Norris and his McLaren team, further highlighting her growing enthusiasm for the sport.