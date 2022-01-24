Adele FaceTimes disheartened fans in Las Vegas

After the last-minute postponement announcement for her Las Vegas residency, Adele is at her best to make up to saddened fans who flew to the sin city for the event.

Following her tearful apologetic announcement for the delay in the show, Adele went ahead to personally FaceTime a number of concertgoers who had arrived at the Caesar’s Palace for the show.

The hitmaker tried to win back her fans by FaceTiming them personally, along with offering free specialized merchandise and a meet-and-greet.

Furthermore, an apology note was doodled with lipstick on a mirror of the Adele store in Caesars Palace yesterday which read: “Hi guys, I’m so upset to not be with you tonight, but I know some of you are here already, so please hang out and look at the outfits, take pics of anything you want of yourselves and with each other”.

GUYS SHE WROTE US A NOTE pic.twitter.com/JsCk9xoO4P — miah (@wosofilms) January 22, 2022

“There’s people in the room I worked with on the store and the merch. There’s members of my management here too to show you around”, the message further mentioned, “And any of you in here who were due to come to the show this weekend can have a gift on me! I’m so sorry again, Love Adele x”.

Many attendees who got to talk to the singer personally expressed their excitement with the little snippets of the moment on social media.

An absolute dream come true❤️ pic.twitter.com/GTFEduBsfG — QUEEN ADELE💚 (@AdeleisQueenn) January 22, 2022

y’all it’s me sobbing before she even picked up pic.twitter.com/xs7UogWXk0 — miah (@wosofilms) January 22, 2022

It is pertinent to mention, the British superstar was scheduled to start a three-month residence at the Caesars Palace Hotel in what were to be her first live appearances since 2017.

See you at Caesars in Vegasss ✨ pic.twitter.com/VngaofduHQ — Adele (@Adele) November 30, 2021

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time. And for it to be good enough for you. But we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID. They still are. And it’s been impossible to finish the show”, Adele said in a video posted on social media with the promise to be back with the offering, “I’m going to finish my show and I’m going to get it to where it’s supposed to be”.

All dates will be rescheduled

More info coming soon

💔 pic.twitter.com/k0A4lXhW5l — Adele (@Adele) January 20, 2022

The singer later took to the micro-blogging site on Friday to express her gratitude towards the ‘gracious’ fans, “I have the best fans in the world! Your graciousness and love tonight is overwhelming! Thank you”, she wrote.

I have the best fans in the world! Your graciousness and love tonight is overwhelming! Thank you ♥️ — Adele (@Adele) January 22, 2022

Comments