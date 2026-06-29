Bad Bunny’s first of two sold-out concerts at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium turned into a star-studded affair over the weekend, with Adele and Margot Robbie among the celebrities spotted enjoying the record-breaking performance.

The Puerto Rican superstar made history as the first Latin American artist to headline a UK stadium, performing to more than 50,000 fans as part of his Debí Tirar Más Fotos world tour.

Adele was seen dancing enthusiastically in the crowd alongside her fiancé, sports agent Rich Paul. Videos shared on social media showed the Grammy-winning singer wearing an England football shirt, singing along to Bad Bunny’s biggest hits and throwing her hands in the air throughout the concert.

One of the night’s most talked-about moments came when concertgoer and artist Chris Lloyd revealed that Adele had borrowed his traditional Puerto Rican pava hat, which has become synonymous with Bad Bunny’s latest album era and live performances.

Sharing the encounter on TikTok, Lloyd exclaimed, “Adele is wearing my hat!” He later praised the singer in the comments, writing, “I hope she doesn’t mind me posting this, she was lovely!! 10/10 vibes.”

The outing marked another rare sighting for Adele, who announced last year that she would be taking an extended break from music after wrapping up her Las Vegas residency.

Bad Bunny’s landmark performance also attracted several other high-profile guests, including Love Island host Maya Jama, who made a surprise appearance in the singer’s signature onstage “casita,” and tennis champion Novak Djokovic, who introduced one of the night’s songs just days before beginning his Wimbledon campaign.