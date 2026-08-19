Adele reveals Céline Dion’s influence on her music

Adele has opened up about the major influence Céline Dion has had on her music career, crediting the legendary singer with inspiring her love of emotional ballads and dramatic performances.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar for its latest issue, Adele, 38, reflected on Dion’s impact on her musical style. The “Someone Like You” singer said her passion for ballads is “definitely a direct pass down” from Dion, 58.

“She’s dramatic,” Adele said of the Canadian superstar, adding with a laugh, “and I love being a drama queen.”

Adele’s admiration for Dion has been evident for years. The two singers shared an emotional moment in October 2024 when Dion unexpectedly attended one of Adele’s Las Vegas residency performances at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, a venue where Dion previously had her own residency.

Adele became visibly emotional when she spotted Dion in the audience and left the stage to embrace her. Following the encounter, Adele described it as a deeply meaningful moment, revealing that she had chosen to perform at the Colosseum partly because it had been built for Dion.

Adele also revealed that she keeps a photograph of Dion beside the stage and touches it before every performance, underscoring the lasting impact the singer has had on her career.

Dion, meanwhile, is preparing for a major return to the stage. The singer is scheduled to begin a 16-show residency in Paris in September 2026, marking her first major concert run since publicly revealing her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis in 2022.