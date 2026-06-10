Adele’s fiancé Rich Paul is spilling beans how their friendship gradually evolved into a romance after years of moving in the same social circles.

Speaking on Craig Melvin’s Glass Half Full podcast, the sports agent and entrepreneur opened up about the early days of his relationship with the Grammy-winning singer, explaining that the pair first met through a mutual friend and knew each other long before they started dating.

“We’re all in the same vicinity, we’re all in the same circles,” Paul said. “We just used to always see each other, laugh and joke. It was just cordial, really.”

The 45-year-old founder of Klutch Sports Group explained that he never approached Adele romantically when they first met, noting that he preferred to respect people within his social circles rather than pursue relationships for attention.

“It was really something that happened very organically,” he said.

Reflecting on how their bond changed over time, Paul joked that their connection remained friendly “until it became not so cordial,” eventually leading to a romantic relationship.

Adele and Paul were first linked publicly in 2021 when they attended an NBA game together. In August 2024, Adele confirmed their engagement during a concert in Munich, Germany.

Responding to a fan’s proposal sign in the crowd, the singer revealed that she was already preparing to marry Paul.

The couple have also spoken publicly about the possibility of expanding their blended family. Adele shares son Angelo with her former husband, Simon Konecki, while Paul is a father of three children from a previous relationship.