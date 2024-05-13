Adiala Jail authorities ‘imposes’ ban on prisoners meetings

RAWALPINDI: The Adiala Jail authorities have imposed a 3-day ban on prisoner meetings due to security concerns, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the decision was made after a thorough search of the jail premises and surrounding areas, and will remain in effect until 12 am on May 15.

Sources said that the ban was enforced after the Inspector General of Prisons issued an order to tighten security measures in the jail.

The jail administration has also been directed to conduct emergency drills to deal with any unpleasant situations, sources added.

The ban on meetings is aimed at preventing any potential security breaches and maintaining order in the jail.

Earlier on March 12, Punjab home department had imposed ban over visits to prisoners in Adiala Jail, citing security threats.

The ban was slapped for two weeks Punjab home department said while media coverage was also prohibited in front of Adiala Jail’s gate no-5.

Later, the jail administration lifted two weeks ban on meeting with political and other prisoners

The jail administration in a statement said that the visits to prisoners in Adiala Jail have been restored.

“The ban was meant to ensure protection of over 7,000 prisoners including the PTI’s founder,” jail administration said.