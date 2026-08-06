ISLAMABAD: The superintendent of Adiala Jail has denied reports that PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, are being held in solitary confinement.

The jail authorities submitted separate reports in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in response to petitions challenging the alleged solitary confinement of the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi. The case is scheduled to be heard by Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro.

In the report, the superintendent stated that no inmate at Adiala Jail, including Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, was being kept in solitary confinement and that both were serving their sentences in accordance with the law.

The report rejected allegations of discriminatory or unequal treatment, saying both prisoners were being treated in line with prison rules. However, it noted that additional security arrangements had been made due to Imran Khan’s status as a former prime minister and political party leader, and Bushra Bibi’s status as the wife of a former prime minister.

According to the report, Imran Khan is housed in a seven-cell compound where he is free to move throughout the day and remains inside his cell only during designated night-time lock-up hours. Jail officials regularly meet him to address his needs, while doctors examine him three times daily, monitoring his blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen saturation and other vital signs.

A full-time convicted inmate has also been assigned to prepare meals according to his preferred menu. He is provided access to natural sunlight, fresh air, exercise facilities, newspapers and books of his choice.

Regarding Bushra Bibi, the superintendent said she has been in jail for more than one-and-a-half years and is not being held in solitary confinement.

She is accommodated in a secure enclosure comprising a spacious room, a separate courtyard and an independent kitchen, where she is free to move from the opening of the lock-up in the morning until it is closed in the evening.

The report stated that ordinary female inmates are not allowed access to Bushra Bibi’s residential area due to security considerations. Two female warders remain on duty around the clock, preparing her meals according to the prescribed menu and attending to her daily needs.

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It further said female prison officers remain in regular contact with Bushra Bibi, while the additional superintendent and lady deputy superintendent routinely visit her accommodation. A female medical officer examines her at least twice daily, checking her blood pressure and other vital signs, with additional medical examinations conducted whenever required.

The superintendent said Bushra Bibi also has access to natural light and fresh air, while her privacy is maintained in accordance with the jail manual. She is permitted to meet her husband, Imran Khan, every Tuesday under prison rules.

The report maintained that Bushra Bibi’s custody and living conditions were satisfactory and contained no element of solitary confinement.