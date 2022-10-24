Adiala jail hosting 180% more prisoners than capacity – HRC report

Pakistan’s renowned Adiala Jail is hosting 180% more prisoners that its capacity, with at least 119 HIV-positive and 82 juvenile prisoners, a Human Rights Commission (HRC) report shows.

According to the HRC report, the jail has the capacity to host 2,174 prisoners while currently at least 6,098 prisoners are serving their time in the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi.

The jail has only one male doctor for the 5851 male prisoners in the penitentiary.

The report adds that the posting of the same officers at the jail for a prolonged period of time has also raised corruption allegations. The deputy superintendent of the Adiala Jail has not been changed for 10 years, while another officer Matakam Vibesh has been posted at the jail for over 38 years.

The HRC added that despite the medical budgetary demand of Rs7.5 million to jail is only provided with a budget of Rs1.5 million. In addition, the jail also hosts 82 juvenile, and 1404 drug addict prisoners, it added.

The report added that multiple cases of torture were reported from the jail, with 26 out of 35 prisoners admitting to being subjected to torture in the jail. All the prisoners said that they have to pay bribes for their legal work as well.

The report mentioned that a total of five anti-torture bills were presented on the National Assembly, but not one passed.

