Adiala Jail security further beefed up amid security concerns

RAWALPINDI: Security has been further beefed up around Adiala jail here owing to serious security threat, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Barbed wire being installed outside Adiala jail and additional contingents have been deployed outside the prison.

Moreover, check posts have been set up on the road leading to the jail.

The banners about ban on jail visits being displayed at the main gate of the jail.

Jail officials said that only concerned persons being allowed to visit Adiala jail.

The media vans have been allowed to park two kilometers’ distance from the jail, officials said.

Punjab home department on Tuesday banned meetings with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in Adiala Jail, citing security threats.

The ban has been slapped for two weeks the sources within the Punjab home department said while media coverage was also prohibited in front of Adiala Jail’s gate no-5.

The security officer stated that media coverage is not allowed and directed that the media teams would stay away for 2km far from Adiala jail.

It is to be noted that Tuesday and Thursday were reserved by Adiala Jail administration for the meetings with the PTI founder on the orders of the court, but now the meetings have been banned for two weeks.

Last week, in a joint operation, Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police foiled an attempt to attack Adiala jail and arrested three terrorists with explosives and the jail map.