Adiala Jail top officers removed for keeping Shahbaz Gill in ‘chakki’

RAWALPINDI: At the request of Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar, two top officers of the Adiala Jail were removed from their position for allegedly keeping Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Dr Shahbaz Gill at ‘chakki’, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Jail Rawalpindi Region Abdul Rauf and Superintendent Central Adiala Jail Rawalpindi Chaudhry Asghar Ali were removed from their positions following the request of the home minister Hashim Dogar.

It was learnt that Shahbaz Gill was illegally kept in a ‘chakki’ of the Adiala Jail, the special cells for ruckus-causing inmates.

In a Twitter message, Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar said that it came into his knowledge after some media talks that Gill spent the first night at Adiala Jail’s ‘chakki’ which is illegal. He added that such mistreatment should not be done with any inmate.

Dogar added that he recommended removing the DIG Jail and Superintendent Adiala Jail following the mistreatment of the inmates.

Later, PTI leader Raja Basharat said that Adiala Jail’s DIG and Superintendent were removed for showing criminal silence over the illegal moves against the political prisoner Shahbaz Gill.

