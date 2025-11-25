Adiala superintendent denies PTI founder’s X account operated from jail

RAWALPINDI: In a significant development in the petition seeking the closure of the PTI founder’s X account, the Adiala Jail superintendent has categorically denied that Imran Khan’s social media activity is originating from inside the prison.

In a report submitted to the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the superintendent stated that the PTI founder is under strict surveillance and has no access to any device capable of connecting to the internet.

He informed the court that Imran Khan and the staff assigned to him are regularly searched, and no prohibited items — including mobile phones — have ever been recovered. He added that jail rules strictly prohibit the use of mobile phones or any internet-enabled devices by inmates.

The superintendent further stated that mobile signal jammers are installed inside Adiala Jail, resulting in the complete blockage of mobile signals both within the facility and in surrounding areas, making it impossible to operate any online account from within the prison.

Refuting all allegations of digital activity originating from jail, the superintendent clarified that the PTI founder’s X account is being operated from outside the prison by individuals not associated with Adiala Jail.

He also noted that the former prime minister is provided only those facilities permitted under jail regulations or granted through court orders.

The clarification comes as the IHC hears a petition seeking the removal of unlawful or disruptive posts from the PTI founder’s X account and requesting that the court restrain any future dissemination of similar content.

The petitioner has argued that Imran Khan was allegedly broadcasting illegal and provocative messages from his account while in custody, contending that such activity could incite public unrest and threaten public order.

Last year, PTI leader Raoof Hasan asserted that the official X account of party founder Imran Khan was being operated from United States as its social media team was based in US.