ECP disqualifies Adil Bazai over floor crossing

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified MNA Adil Khan Bazai over floor crossing, ARY News reported.

As per details, the commission announced its verdict today (Wednesday) on disqualification references filed against Bazai.

Bazai, an independent candidate from Quetta, had initially submitted an affidavit joining the PML-N, only to switch allegiance to the Sunni Ittehad Council a few days later.

During the hearing, Bazai’s lawyer claimed that his PML-N membership affidavit was fake.

Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer argued that Bazai’s actions violated the constitution, particularly in the finance bill and constitutional amendment voting.

The development came after Speaker National Assembly referred Adil Bazai MNA’s name to the ECP for his disqualification.

The reference sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan asked the electoral body to de-seat Adil Bazai from his NA seat.

President PML-N Nawaz Sharif sent Adil Khan Bazai’s disqualification reference to Speaker National Assembly for forwarding the same to the ECP.

Bazai was returned elected from a NA constituency from Balochistan. He was displayed on the National Assembly’s website as joining the PML-N.

Bazai repeatedly denied about joining the PML-N on social media accounts.

The PML-N reference dispatched to the Speaker that the party’s lawmaker Adil Bazai become dissident. Speaker wrote the election commission to declare Bazai as disqualified from the NA seat.

The PTI backed independent candidate Adil Bazai secured the seat of Quetta’s National Assembly constituency (NA-262) in the general election 2024.