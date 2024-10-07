Speaker sends Adil Bazai MNA’s disqualification reference to ECP

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly has referred Adil Bazai MNA’s name to the ECP for his disqualification, ARY News reported on Monday.

The reference sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan asked the electoral body to de-seat Adil Bazai from his NA seat.

President PML-N Nawaz Sharif had sent Adil Khan Bazai’s disqualification reference to Speaker National Assembly for forwarding the same to the ECP.

Bazai was returned elected from a NA constituency from Balochistan. He was displayed on the National Assembly’s website as joining the PML-N.

Bazai repeatedly denied about joining the PML-N on social media accounts.

The PML-N reference dispatched to the Speaker that the party’s lawmaker Adil Bazai has become dissident. Speaker wrote the election commission to declare Bazai as disqualified from the NA seat.

Independent candidate Adil Bazai had secured the seat of Quetta’s National Assembly constituency (NA-262) in the general election 2024.