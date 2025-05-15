Adil Raja, Moeed Pirzada, others booked for running hate campaign against state institutions

ISLAMABAD: Five people have been booked for allegedly running a hate campaign against state institutions on social media, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) booked Adil Raja, Moeed Pirzada, Muhammad Umar, Nazir Butt, and Ahmad Noorani over allegedly running a hate drive on social media.

The accused are reportedly involved in spreading misleading propaganda targeting national institutions.

The FIR states that during heightened Pakistan-India tensions, the suspects shared false and inflammatory content aimed at provoking unrest.

The NCCIA further claimed the individuals consistently promoted misleading and harmful material online.

The content circulated by the accused is said to incite hatred and spread fear and panic among the public, the agency added. NCCIA said the suspects attempted to create chaos, unrest, and distrust against the state.

Legal proceedings have formally commenced in accordance with the law, NCCIA confirmed.

Read more: Shaheen Sehbai, Adil Raja others booked over sedition charges

In 2023, Overseas Pakistanis Shaheen Sehbai, Adil Raja and others were booked in Islamabad for inciting people to rebel against the state and attack defense institutions.

A case was registered on the complaint of G-11 resident, Muhammad Aslam at the Ramana police station.

Overseas Pakistanis, Shaheen Sehbai, Haider Raza Mehdi, Wajahat Saeed Khan and Adil Farooq Raja have been nominated in the case under terrorism and sedition charges.

The FIR stated that Shaheen Sehbai, Haider Raza Mehdi and others, who are living abroad, incited people against defense institutions and tried to create anarchy in Pakistan.