Anti-State Youtuber’s call with RAW-operative leaked

Anti-state Youtuber Adil Raja’s leaked conversation with Indian RAW operative Rohit Sharma went viral on the internet, ARY News reported.

As per details, Youtuber Adil Raja can be heard in the alleged audio leak talking to RAW operative Rohit Sharma, asking him to malign Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

It was revealed that Adil Raja hired people connected with the Indian intelligence agency Raw for his legal and other matters.

The YouTuber also asked Rohit Sharma for contact numbers of Raw agents in the UK. The audio call proves the anti-state Youtuber’s contact with the Raw operatives.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officially requested Interpol to issue a Red Notice for the apprehension of Adil Raja, a Pakistani national residing abroad, aiming to bring him back to Pakistan for legal proceedings.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) identified 361 social media accounts that are operating from abroad and actively using social media platforms to spread harmful content against the national security institutions.

It is pertinent to mention here that YouTuber Adil Farooq Raja had been arrested in the United Kingdom (UK) for running a defamatory campaign against Pakistan’s state institutions.

The controversial YouTuber Raja was reportedly detained by Scotland Yard. He was summoned for questioning by the investigators for his alleged involvement in incitement to violence through YouTube and other platforms.

Raja was also booked in several cases in Pakistan related to inciting Pakistanis to rebel against the state. Islamabad police booked overseas Pakistanis including Raja for inciting people to rebel against the state.