28.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Anti-State Youtuber’s call with RAW-operative leaked

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Anti-state Youtuber Adil Raja’s leaked conversation with Indian RAW operative Rohit Sharma went viral on the internet, ARY News reported.

As per details, Youtuber Adil Raja can be heard in the alleged audio leak talking to RAW operative Rohit Sharma, asking him to malign Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

It was revealed that Adil Raja hired people connected with the Indian intelligence agency Raw for his legal and other matters.

The YouTuber also asked Rohit Sharma for contact numbers of Raw agents in the UK. The audio call proves the anti-state Youtuber’s contact with the Raw operatives.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officially requested Interpol to issue a Red Notice for the apprehension of Adil Raja, a Pakistani national residing abroad, aiming to bring him back to Pakistan for legal proceedings.

READ: YouTuber Adil Raja arrested in London

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) identified 361 social media accounts that are operating from abroad and actively using social media platforms to spread harmful content against the national security institutions.

It is pertinent to mention here that YouTuber Adil Farooq Raja had been arrested in the United Kingdom (UK) for running a defamatory campaign against Pakistan’s state institutions.

The controversial YouTuber Raja was reportedly detained by Scotland Yard. He was summoned for questioning by the investigators for his alleged involvement in incitement to violence through YouTube and other platforms.

Raja was also booked in several cases in Pakistan related to inciting Pakistanis to rebel against the state. Islamabad police booked overseas Pakistanis including Raja for inciting people to rebel against the state.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.