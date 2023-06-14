28.9 C
YouTuber Adil Raja arrested in London

LONDON: YouTuber Adil Farooq Raja has been arrested in the United Kingdom (UK) for running a defamatory campaign against Pakistan’s state institutions, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The controversial YouTuber Raja was reportedly detained by Scotland Yard. He was summoned for questioning by the investigators for his alleged involvement in incitement to violence through YouTube and other platforms.

It is pertinent to mention here that Raja was also booked in several cases in Pakistan related to inciting Pakistanis to rebel against the state.

On Monday, Islamabad police booked overseas Pakistanis including Raja for inciting people to rebel against the state.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of G-11 resident, Muhammad Aslam at the Ramana police station. Overseas Pakistanis, Shaheen Sehbai, Haider Raza Mehdi, Wajahat Saeed Khan and Adil Farooq Raja have been nominated in the case under terrorism and sedition charges.

The FIR stated that Raja and others, who are living abroad, incited people against defense institutions and tried to create anarchy in Pakistan. “The accused are playing in the hands of foreign hostile agencies,” the FIR read.

Raja fled from Pakistan last year in April. He was known for doing propaganda against state institutions under nefarious plans to create anarchy in Pakistan. His YouTube channel was recently also banned for spreading misinformation.

