Adila Baloch: Arrested female suicide bomber makes startling revelations

A Baloch woman, Adila Baloch, who was arrested in Turbat for planning a suicide attack, has revealed that terrorists blackmail and manipulate Baloch women into committing such acts.

Speaking to the media alongside her parents, Adila Baloch, a qualified nurse who was running a World Health Organization project, shared her regret over being misled by terrorists.

Adila explained, “I was deceived in such a way that I was ready to carry out a suicide attack without considering the innocent lives that would be lost. Terrorists showed me dreams of a new and better life.”

Adila Baloch further said without informing her family, she followed the terrorists into the mountains. She mentioned that she wasn’t the only one; other misguided Baloch youth were also present.

She exposed the false narrative that Baloch women willingly engage in suicide attacks, stating, “Terrorists blackmail and manipulate Baloch women, and I am a witness to this. I didn’t even realize how I was led down the wrong path.”

Adila Baloch urged Baloch youth to avoid making the same mistake she did, warning, “This only brings destruction, and such actions do not lead to freedom. If you come across such people, inform your parents. This is a path to ruin, and suicide bombing is a forbidden and haram act. I don’t want other Baloch youth to make the same mistakes I did.”