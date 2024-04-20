Karachi attack: Suicide bomber’s jacket had ball bearings

KARACHI: The police officials on Saturday revealed the details of the suicide jacket used to attack the vehicle of foreigners in Karachi’s Mansehra Colony area of Landhi, ARY News reported.

Sources close to the development revealed that the investigation team suggested that the weighed of the suicide bomber’s jacket may have between 4 to 5 kg with a large quantities of ball bearings used along with the explosives.

The organs of the attacker have been preserved for chemical analysis to evaluate the type of explosive material used in the suicide jacket.

Sources close to the investigation team disclosed that a vehicle, which was tasked with delivering bread, came between the attacker and the targeted van, absorbing the impact of the blast itself, preventing foreigners with a major tragedy.

According to the sources, the body parts of the suicide attacker were blown from his back meanwhile the preserved samples is scheduled to be sent today for DNA for identification.

Read more: Foreigners come under attack in Karachi’s Landhi

Earlier in the day, Karachi policeman who killed terrorists involved in a ‘suicide’ attack on the foreigners in city’s Landhi, has come to light.

Speaking to ARY News, the brave cop, who took a headshot to kill the remaining attacker, said he along with a police party was deputed at the nearest petrol pump.

After hearing an explosion and gunfire sound, we rushed to the crime scene, the Karachi cop said.

He said that when they reached the scene, the terrorist opened fire at them and in retaliatory firing, the terrorist was taken down with a headshot.

On the other hand, security personnel assigned to the security of foreigners said that as the vehicle slowed down, the suicide attacker detonated himself, while another terrorist targeted the vehicle.

Detailing the suicide attack, DIG East Ghulam Azfar Mahesar said that initially, it seemed that there were 2 terrorists involved in the attack. One terrorist approached the vehicle and blew himself up, while the other terrorist opened fire on the vehicle, he added.

Mahesar said that the attack took place at 6:50 am, and some limbs of the suicide attacker were found. The fingerprints of the killed terrorist will be identified through NADRA record.