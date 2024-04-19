24.9 C
Karachi
Friday, April 19, 2024
- Advertisement -

Foreigners come under attack in Karachi’s Landhi

Nazir Shah
By Nazir Shah
|

TOP NEWS

Nazir Shah
Nazir Shahhttps://twitter.com/SsyedHhussain
Nazir Shah reports for ARY News as a crime reporter in Karachi, he tweets at @ssyedhhussain

Karachi police on Friday foiled a terrorist attack on a vehicle carrying foreigners in Landhi, ARY News reported.

As per details, a van carrying foreigners was targeted by the terrorists in Landhi’s Mansehra Colony. SSP Malir Tariq Elahi said the foreigners were targeted when they were on their way to the Export Processing Zone.

He said the police retaliated the attack and shot dead one of the terrorists in the gunfire, while another blew himself up.

The police said the foreigners remained safe in the attack, however, two security guards and a passerby sustained wounds in the attack.

The police have also recovered a bag from the custody of the dead terrorists, which had grenades.

Read more: ‘Bisham attack culprits to be brought to justice’, Naqvi assures Chinese team

The police official said that another vehicle and motorcycle were also damaged in the explosion.

The injured are being shifted to the nearby hospital, according to police while the nationality of the victims has not been ascertained so far.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.