‘Bisham attack culprits to be brought to justice’, Naqvi assures Chinese team

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met the Chinese team of investigators at Beijing’s embassy and expressed the government’s resolve to bring the culprits of the Bisham terrorist attack to justice at all costs.

Chinese investigators arrived in Pakistan on Friday to join a probe into the killing of five Chinese nationals in a suicide attack.

Interior minister briefed the Chinese investigation team about the progress made so far in the investigation into the incident.

Measures pertaining to protection of Chinese nationals and overall security were also discussed on the occasion.

وفاقی وزیرداخلہ محسن نقوی کی اسلام آباد میں چینی سفارت خانے آمد

وفاقی وزیرداخلہ محسن نقوی کی شانگلہ حملے کی تحقیقات کیلئے چین سے آئی خصوصی انوسٹی گیشن ٹیم سے ملاقات

وفاقی وزیرداخلہ محسن نقوی نے چینی ٹیم کو حملے کے بارے اب تک ہونے والی تحقیقات سے آگاہ کیا pic.twitter.com/eCHJE7VNLu — Ministry of Interior GoP (@MOIofficialGoP) March 29, 2024

The interior minister also met with Chinese Ambassador and updated him on the probe into Bisham incident.

The development comes after a terror attack in Shangla’s Besham city claimed the lives of at least six people, including five Chinese engineers, working on the Dasu Dam, earlier this week.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Friday said this attack was orchestrated by the enemies of Pakistan-China friendship.

She said such attempts will not succeed and we will continue to work together to develop CPEC and promote cooperation.

She said Pakistan will not allow any force to sabotage the relationship between the two countries.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan and China are close friends and Iron brothers. She said the two countries together will resolutely act against these elements and defeat them.