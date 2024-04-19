Meet Karachi cop who foiled suicide attack on foreigners

Karachi policeman who killed terrorists involved in a ‘suicide’ attack on the foreigners in city’s Landhi, has come to light.

Terrorists in Landhi’s Manshera Colony area of Karachi attacked a vehicle carrying foreign nationals when they were moving to the Export Processing Zone. However, the prompt action of police saved the lives of foreigners and two terrorists were shot dead in the gunfire.

Speaking to ARY News, the brave cop, who took a headshot to kill the remaining attacker, said he along with a police party was deputed at the nearest petrol pump.

After hearing an explosion and gunfire sound, we rushed to the crime scene, the Karachi cop said.

He said that when they reached the scene, the terrorist opened fire at them and in retaliatory firing, the terrorist was taken down with a headshot.

On the other hand, security personnel assigned to the security of foreigners said that as the vehicle slowed down, the suicide attacker detonated himself, while another terrorist targeted the vehicle.

Detailing the suicide attack, DIG East Ghulam Azfar Mahesar said that initially, it seemed that there were 2 terrorists involved in the attack. One terrorist approached the vehicle and blew himself up, while the other terrorist opened fire on the vehicle, he added.

Mahesar said that the attack took place at 6:50 am, and some limbs of the suicide attacker were found. The fingerprints of the killed terrorist will be identified through NADRA record.