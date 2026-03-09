Adin Ross sues TMZ for revealing private details

Adin Ross sued TMZ for a fake report about his sister’s death published by a celebrity news outlet.

On Sunday, Ross addressed the issue and said that he planned to sue TMZ for reporting the death of his sister, Madelyn, which, according to him, had to be dealt with privately.

“This s**t happened a couple of months ago. I didn’t really want to tell anyone. As you could see, it was a private thing,” Ross said during the livestream.

He alleged that someone within his circle had shared the information with the outlet and indicated he intends to take legal action against multiple parties.

“ It’s horrible that somebody in my circle got paid by TMZ to release that. I don’t know who it was yet, but I’m going to find out. And I’m suing TMZ, and I’m suing the county. I’m suing a lot of people.”

Ross also criticised the organisation more broadly during the broadcast and referenced its founder in his remarks. “It’s time to f**king put these mo*******kers in check, I don’t know who they think they are, these little Epstein Island lovers.”

The outlet had reported that Ross’s sister, Madelyn, died on January 15 in Broward County, Florida, citing information from the Broward County Medical Examiner. She was 36 years old.

Madelyn was one of three sisters Ross grew up with, alongside influencer Naomi Ross. The cause and manner of her death have not yet been determined and remain pending.

Days after her reported death, Ross spoke during a livestream about the emotional impact of losing a loved one, though he did not specify who he was referring to at the time.