‘Adipurush’ teaser gets brutally trolled by social users

The official teaser for the highly-anticipated pan-Indian film ‘Adipurush’ is finally here, however, failed to impress the fans.

The first teaser of the sought-after project, Om Raut directorial ‘Adipurush’, based on the Hindu mythological epic ‘Ramayan’ was released at the Ayodhya event on Sunday evening, and soon became a hot topic on social media, not for many good reasons though.

The first look clip has disappointed the viewers big time, who had been eagerly waiting to see superstars of Bollywood and south industry, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, come together for the mega-budgeted project – more so after the reports of sparks between the two emerged earlier this month.

Disappointed fans took to several social media sites to express their dismay at the poor VFX and CGI sequences in the teaser, while many mocked the makers for making a joke out of Lankesh aka Ravana [character portrayed by Saif Ali Khan].

A number of Twitter users also accused makers of lifting scenes from Hollywood for ‘Adipurush’.

Have a look at the scorn that made way to the ‘Adipurush’ teaser.

‘Adipurush’ will see Prabhas as Raghava, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Sunny Singh as Lakshmana. Om Raut has written and directed the project and has contributed to a massive INR500 crore budget along with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair.

The title is slated to hit theatres (IMAX and 3D) on January 12, 2023, in Hindi and Telugu.

