Aditi Rao Hydari – A vision to behold in ethnic Saree

Indian actor Aditi Rao Hydari glams up in an ethnic Saree for the festive occasion in the country.

Can one ever go wrong with a classic saree? A traditional fuss-free version? It has to be a predominant ‘No’. As perfectly shown to us by the ‘Padmaavat’ actor. The stunner looked breathtaking in a fuchsia drape by Raw Mango – a luxury brand of hand-woven Sarees – with a gold-hued blouse in similar tones.

She paired the look with a statement Polki choker and jhumkas with green accents to balance out the bold colour of her fabric. The fuss-free look was completed with a small bindi, barely there makeup and tousled middle-parted tresses.

Hydari shared a two-picture gallery of the look on her account of the photo and video sharing application, which was loved and admired by her fans and Bollywood fellows.

The look can be perfect to recreate for a friend’s wedding or the next dholki you’ll attend. Let us know what you think of this look.

About the actor, Aditi Rao Hydari has won over audiences with her performances in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil movies. Some of her notable works include ‘Rockstar’, ‘Padmaavat’, ‘London Paris Newyork’ and ‘Fitoor’.

