Aditi Rao Hydari recreates her viral ‘Heeramandi’ walk at Cannes – Watch

Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari takes ‘Heeramandi’ to the Cannes Film Festival, recreating her viral gajagamini walk on the streets of French Riviera.

Aditi Rao Hydari, who is currently basking on the success of her latest work, veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series ‘Heeramandi’, has now taken over the Cannes Film Festival, as the representative of a beauty brand.

And while not being on the red carpet of the prestigious film festival, Hydari seized the opportunity to recreate her iconic walk from the song ‘Saiyaan Hatto Jaao’ of ‘Heeramandi’ that broke the internet.

Sharing her off-duty video of walking across the streets of Cannes with her ice cream, while her song played in the background, the ‘Padmaavat’ actor captioned on Instagram, “By popular demand,” along with styling credits.

The reel has been watched by more than 14 million users of the social site and received thousands of likes and comments for Bibbojaan.

Notably, Hydari essayed Bibbojaan, daughter of chief courtesan Mallikajaan, in Bhansali’s much-awaited digital debut ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, about the courtesans living in the red-light district of Lahore.

The eight-episodic web series, starring Hydari along with Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Manisha Koirala and Sanjeeda Sheikh in main roles, along with Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar and Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah, premiered on the streaming giant Netflix earlier this month.

The title received mixed reviews from viewers and critics alike, however, Hydari’s performance, particularly her famous walk from the song was massively praised.

