Aditi Rao Hydari pre-red carpet moments from Cannes 2026

Indian actress Aditi Rao Hydari has become a familiar face at the annual Cannes Film Festival, and she has once again arrived for the 2026 red carpet in France. The star recently gave fans a rare glimpse into the preparations preceding her attendance at the esteemed event.

Before heading to one of the world’s largest film festivals, Aditi Rao Hydari showcased what she described as the “calm,” posting photos from her hotel room on Thursday. The Instagram images featured the Delhi-6 actor posing around the room, applying lipstick, enjoying a meal, and undergoing a last-minute outfit fitting. She captioned the post: “The calm before we Cannes.”

For her casual look, Aditi Rao Hydari wore an olive tank top paired with embellished jeans, finished with gold jewelry and a matching overcoat. She opted for a polished yet effortless style, leaving her hair open for the global event. Prior to her arrival in France, celebrity photographer Manav Manglani shared a video of the actress departing Mumbai airport for the French Riviera.

The post surfaced as Indian stars continue to dominate headlines at Cannes. While Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has already completed her appearances, the Murder 3 actress is attending the festival as a L’Oréal Paris ambassador.

Aditi, who recently gained further acclaim as Bibbojaan in Heeramandi, shared her thoughts on the experience: “I am honored to represent L’Oréal Paris at the Festival de Cannes. For me, true beauty lies in embracing who you are unapologetically and owning your individuality with confidence.”

“Cannes is such an iconic global platform, and being part of this journey with a brand that has consistently championed women’s empowerment makes it incredibly meaningful. I believe every woman deserves to feel seen, valued, and worthy, and that message resonates deeply with me,” she concluded.