Aditya Roy Kapur reacts to Kartik Aaryan’s casting in ‘Aashiqui 3’

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur has finally spoken about being replaced by Kartik Aaryan in the next film of the ‘Aashiqui’ franchise.

In the recently-dropped new episode of Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 8, featuring handsome hunks Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, the latter addressed the casting of Kartik Aaryan in ‘Aashiqui 3’, a possible sequel to Box Office blockbuster ‘Aashiqui 2’, starring him and Shraddha Kapoor.

When asked by the host as to how he feels about someone else taking the franchise forward, Kapur replied, “There was no chance I could be in this, because in the second part, my character went for a long swim, from which he is not returning.”

When interrupted by fellow guest Kapoor, who said, “Then he became the night manager after that,” referring to his hit web series, the ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ actor added, “So I feel like it’s great. I died ya. Where will I come back now? My spirit will come back.”

Continuing with the fun banter, Johar joked, “He’ll haunt Kartik Aaryan,” to which Kapur reiterated, “Yeah, he’s hovering over Kartik Aaryan. He’s the villain.”

For the unversed, the third film in the blockbuster romance franchise, starring Aaryan, was confirmed in September last year. It will be helmed by director Anurag Basu.

